

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique urged his team to make one final push to complete a perfect season following their 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Enrique expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, describing the match against Real Madrid as challenging. He praised his players for their efforts and stated that they deserved the victory. Enrique’s focus is now on securing a win against Chelsea in the final, which would mark a historic season for PSG, who have already won a domestic league and cup double and their first UEFA Champions League title.

Enrique emphasized the significance of the upcoming final, articulating that achieving such a feat is rare and challenging. He highlighted the potential impact on the club and its supporters, reinforcing the importance of the objective set at the season’s start.

Fabian Ruiz, who played a pivotal role by scoring twice in the first half, was honored as the man

of the match. With three goals in the tournament, Ruiz is in contention for the Golden Boot if he scores in the final. Despite this opportunity, Ruiz emphasized his commitment to the team’s success over individual accolades, expressing his intent to contribute to the team’s victory in the final.