Brussels: The European Union is working towards finalizing an agreement with Ukraine on tariff liberalization by June 5, aiming to ensure a “seamless transition” rather than extending the current duty-free regime. This move was reported by the Financial Times, which cited European Commission spokesman Olof Gill.



According to Namibia Press Agency, there are concerns that without such an agreement, Ukraine might encounter steep tariffs on its exports. An EU official noted that efforts are underway to establish a “legal bridge” should the agreement not be formalized by the proposed deadline.



The European Commission has strategically postponed discussions on tariff liberalization until after Poland’s presidential election on May 18. This decision was made to avoid any potential backlash from Polish farmers, as mentioned by two EU diplomats in the report.



In 2022, the EU had implemented a duty-free import regime for Ukrainian goods. However, the unrestricted influx of Ukrainian agricultural products led to disruptions in the EU market, particularly affecting countries bordering Ukraine. Consequently, the European Commission imposed import restrictions on seven “sensitive” goods, including eggs, poultry meat, sugar, oats, corn, cereals, and honey.

