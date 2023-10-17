EU-Namibia business forum slated for next week in Brussels

WINDHOEK: Chargé d’affaires of the European Union Delegation to Namibia, Gosia Lachut announced on Tuesday that the EU-Namibia Business Forum will take place from 24 to 25 October 2023, in Brussels, Belgium.

At a media conference in Windhoek on Tuesday, Lachut said the forum will be hosted under the theme ‘Mobilising quality investment and value addition for green growth in the EU-Namibia partnership’ - with a focus on Green Hydrogen and Sustainable Critical Raw Materials value chains.

According to Lachut, the forum is organised jointly between the EU Delegation and Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), in collaboration with various government ministries, business associations, EU member states and the private sector.

“Regarding trade figures, traditionally, South Africa remains Namibia’s most important import source (39 per cent). After that, the EU is the most important trade partner, accounting for 21.6 per cent of Namibia’s exports (compared with 17.3 to South Africa) and 13.6 per cent of imports. While trade was fluctuating, Namibia’s trade balance with the EU has been consistently positive,” she revealed.

The two-day forum is aimed at fostering dialogue, collaboration and strengthening partnership between EU and Namibian governments, businesses and organisations.

President Hage Geingob will attend the opening ceremony of the forum that will further discuss inclusive green growth, critical raw materials and green hydrogen.

NIPDB Chief Executive Officer, Nangula Uaandja said in her speech that Namibia, after it was declared as a middle income country, saw many partners exiting and withdrawing aid support.

“We have seen the continued presence and support of the EU. While we appreciate the aid support, Namibia is now specifically focusing on building strong trade and investment relationships with our partners,” Uaandja said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency