

Moscow: Finland, Denmark and Germany have updated US travel advisories for their transgender and nonbinary nationals (the LGBT movement is banned in Russia as extremist) to recommend more cautious planning amid US President Donald Trump’s policy of recognizing only two genders in the US, Axios has reported: Finland, Denmark and Germany have advised their transgender and nonbinary citizens to exercise caution when traveling to the United States. This advisory update comes in response to policy changes under US President Donald Trump, who has implemented a recognition of only two genders-male and female-within the country.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the advisories were revised following incidents where transgender travelers from various European nations faced detentions by US immigration authorities due to complications with their tourist visas. These detentions highlight the challenges faced by transgender individuals under the current US administration’s gender policies.





Trump, in his inaugural address in January, announced that the US government would uphold a gender binary system. On January 22, he further solidified this stance by signing an executive order that ended the policy of diversity, equality, and inclusion within the US government, labeling it discriminatory. The policy changes have prompted European countries to take precautionary measures for their citizens who identify outside the traditional gender binary.

