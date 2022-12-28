Examination results out on Friday

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture says the 2022 Namibia Senior Secondary School Certificate Ordinary and Advanced Subsidiary levels (NSSCO and NSSCAS) results for both full-time and part-time students will be released on 30 December 2022.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday, the ministry said they have made good progress in the marking of the NSSCO and the NSSCAS examination papers.

The results will be available on their website, www.moe.gov.na, via SMS and through the print media.

“When requesting the results via SMS, send a message with your full candidate number to 99099 or 55755 or 44044. The system will respond to you by sending you a message with your candidate number and your results to your phone,” it advised learners and parents.

Regional Education Offices will also avail the results from broadsheets to candidates and relatives who physically visit the offices during working hours or through telephone lines.

The ministry added that all candidates’ numbers for each student are printed on the admission permits which were issued earlier during the year, and urged all students to have their candidate numbers ready to be able to access their results.

The website and SMS services will be activated on Friday, 30 December at 12h15 with the line minister expected to announce the results on the same day at 10h00 in the Ohangwena Region.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency