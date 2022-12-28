NWR temporarily extends board’s term

Minister of Finance and Acting Public Enterprises Minister, Iipumbu Shiimi on Tuesday announced the temporary extension of the Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) board members’ office terms.

In a media statement via NWR, Shiimi said the extension will be for three months pending the finalisation of the recruitment of a new board.

Nelson Muremi Ashipala, the NWR Corporate Communications, Online Media and MICE Manager, confirmed the extension to Nampa, saying Leonard Iipumbu, Janet Wilson Moore, Elize Peterson, Ruddie Putter, Bernd Schneider, Eva Shifotoka and Carol Williams will stay on for the next three months.

The temporary extension of the current board commenced on 15 December, till 14 March 2023.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency