Ongha police station inaugurated

The Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo says Government will continue improving police services by expanding them to all corners of Namibia.

He said this through a media statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday following the official opening of the Ongha Police Station, in the Ohangwena Region.

He said improving police service delivery will give the police force, and all other role players in the criminal justice system, enough reason to streamline their work approaches along with the public’s expectations in policing service delivery.

“This modern facility will operate fully and has four vehicles to ensure efficient service delivery to the communities. It comprises a charge office, administrative block with nine offices, a board room, gender-based violence investigation unit, armoury and interrogation room, among others,” Shikongo said of the Ongha station.

He noted that the condition in which the officers were operating at the police station, which has been operational since 1998, and functional from a prefabricated structure, was not conducive to providing adequate services to the satisfaction of the public.

“It was for this reason that the government found it befitting to upgrade the prefabricated structure into this modern facility, to improve service delivery to the community and improve the working conditions of our members,” Shikongo explained.

The upgrading of the police station started on 11 February 2020 and was completed on 29 November 2022 at a cost of nearly N.dollars 36 million.

The NamPol chief added that the Ministry of Safety and Security has embarked on a nationwide upgrade of police facilities, as evidenced by recent inaugurations of newly renovated cells in Kavango East and newly constructed bedrooms at police barracks in Eenhana.

In January 2023, Shikongo said he will be handing over another newly constructed police living unit at King Nehale Checkpoint in Oshikoto Region and will further open two police sub-stations at Ndama and Sauyemwa locations in Rundu, Kavango East Region.

“In addition, the Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security [Albert Kawana] is expected to inaugurate the newly erected police barracks at Namasira in Kavango West Region,” he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency