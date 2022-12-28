Shikongo bemoans motor vehicle crashes

The Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force, Joseph Shikongo has bemoaned the alarming levels of crime in Namibia but assured Namibians that the police remain dedicated to providing safety and security, as well as other police services in the country.

He said this through a media statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday following the official opening of the Ongha Police Station, in the Ohangwena Region.

Lieutenant General Shikongo said this is in an era where the fear of crime sends shivers along the spines of many citizens, due to the manner and cruelty in which some crimes are committed, particularly rape and gender-based violence-related crimes.

“Additional to crime, another issue of concern is road traffic accidents, which are claiming the lives of our already small population. Our records illustrate that from 22 November to 18 December 2022, the road traffic accidents statistics were 211 crashes, with 37 fatalities and 415 injuries,” he said.

Of these crashes 61 vehicles had overturned, 59 involved pedestrians, 56 were collisions, 13 were crashes on fixed objects, seven people fell or jumped from moving vehicles, four involved animals and four involved cyclists with seven causes of accidents which could not be determined.

He said despite the prevalence of road accidents, this year’s statistics illustrate a slight decrease when compared to the same period last year.

“The regions that reported the highest number of crashes were Khomas with 64 accidents, Erongo with 28, Otjozondjupa with 26 and Oshikoto with 22, while Kavango East recorded the least number of five accidents. I am presenting these statistics just to illustrate the state of road safety in our country,” he said.

Shikongo called on all road users to acquaint themselves with road safety messages and tips, which are regularly disseminated through the media and other road safety campaigns.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency