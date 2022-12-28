Rosh Pinah-Aussenkehr road closed

The Roads Authority (RA) has announced the temporary closure of District Road 212 (DR212) between Rosh Pinah and Aussenkehr due to a high level of water in the Orange River affecting some sections of the road.

In a media release on Wednesday, the RA requested all motorists “to kindly make use of the Keetmanshoop-Aus-Rosh Pinah road instead of DR212”.

The road is closed with immediate effect and will only be opened when the water level has subsided, and the road is deemed safe for public use.

The authority further encouraged the public to still reach out to them at the nearest RA office or via their social media platforms to report any pothole or road damages.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency