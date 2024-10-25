Excitement as students with low vision see whiteboard, teacher clearer



Some students with low vision on Thursday, expressed excitement after seeing the whiteboard and their teachers clearer for the first time in years.

The students were among 115 children that benefited from free eye care outreach, organised by Women and Girls with Albinism Network in Abuja, to commemorate the 2024 World Sight Day.

The outreach, organised in collaboration with the Public Health Department, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), was sponsored by CBM Global Disability Inclusion.

Among the beneficiaries were students from Junior Secondary School, Gbazango, Kubwa and Government Secondary School, Kubwa II, with many of them commending the organisers for making them see clearly and better.

One of them, Miss Rejoice Chinonso, a 12-year-old student living with albinism, told the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) that it had not been easy struggling to see what is written on the board.

‘Sometimes, I don’t even see the board or my teacher, but thanks to Women and Girls with Albinism Network in

Abuja, I can see clearly now. I feel very happy.

‘Now my academic performance will improve. I really thank the NGO for giving albinism children a chance to focus on their future,’ she said.

Also reacting, Abubakar Usman, a junior secondary school student in Gbazango said his vision was a bit cloudy until now, saying, ‘with the help of glasses, I can see my friends clearly.’

Another beneficiary, Zafanaya Gideon, thanked the organisers for the gesture, which she described as a ‘game changer’ in her life.

‘The free eye check and the glasses will change my life in an immeasurable way. Thank you. I can see very well now,’ she said.

Musa Shuaibu, another student, said his sight has significantly improved after the treatment.

The visibly excited Shuaibu added that with the help of glasses, he could see everybody, saying, ‘now my academic performance will improve.’

The story was no different for Miss Rose Chukwuemeka, who said she could not see small letters, but could now see everything with the help of glass

es.

Earlier, the founder and Chief Executive Director of the NGO, Constance Onyemaechi, shared her experience growing up as a person with albinism, which she simply described as ‘not easy.’

Onyemaechi said that the outreach would help a lot of children who were struggling with their eyesight to cope well in school, social life and build their self-esteem.

‘We decided to do this in commemoration of World Sight Day; we have done the first phase, which is the eye screening.

‘We are now on the second phase, which is refractive screening for children who were referred for refractive testing, especially children with albinism.

‘The impact of this event is to ensure that every child gets proper health care services, especially when it comes to eye health,’ she said.

Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, Programme Manager, Eye Care Disease Programme, Public Health Department, FCTA, said that the theme for the 2024 Eye Sight Day, ”Love Your Eyes Kids” beamed the light on children, hence the concentration on them.

Abdulrazaq s

aid that the organisations were able to provide free eye screening services for kids, teachers and parents.

‘We also have free glasses for children that will be refracted after detection and will need glasses and eye medications.

‘We have also been able to educate the children and the staff about reducing stigma amongst people that wear glasses,’ he said.

Abdulrazaq said that the project supported inclusiveness, ensuring that everybody was carried along, especially people with disabilities.

‘This is why we also have students with albinism that are here today; it is very crucial to also educate students in the schools to let them know that people living with albinism are just like you and I,’ he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria