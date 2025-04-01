ECN Initiates Preparations for Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein By-Elections



Windhoek: Secretary to Cabinet, George Simataa, announced a comprehensive reshuffling of Executive Directors (EDs) across various Namibian ministries, marking a significant reorganization within the government.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Gladice Pickering, previously the ED in the Justice Ministry, has been appointed as the accounting officer in the Prime Minister’s office. I-Ben Nashandi, who formerly held that position, is now transferred to the National Planning Commission. In the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Annely Haiphene has taken over as the new ED. Meanwhile, Ben Nangombe, who served in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, has moved to the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy. Ester Kaapanda, previously with the Ministry of Works and Transport, joins him as an ED without accounting functions.





Wilhelmina Shivute has assumed the role of ED in the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, and Titus Ndove has taken up the position in the Ministry of Works and Transport. Lydia Indombo has been transferred to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare. Other notable transfers include Michael Humavindu moving to the Ministry of Finance from the National Planning Commission, and Sikongo Haihambo transitioning to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism from the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade.





Erastus Haitengela has been relocated to the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture from the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, accompanied by Gerard Vries as an ED without accounting functions. Penda Naanda is now the ED for the Ministry of International Relations and Trade, joined by Ndiitah Ndhipondoka-Robiati from the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare as an ED without accounting functions.





Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata has moved from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, with Teofelus Nghitila joining as an ED without accounting functions. Penda Ithindi has been appointed as the new ED in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and Nghidinua Daniel takes up the Executive Director position in the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations, transitioning from the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.





Simataa emphasized that EDs without accounting functions are tasked with assisting the accounting officers in their respective ministries to fulfill the ministries’ mandates. They are also required to report to the EDs with accounting functions.

