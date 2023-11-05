Exhibitors express mixed feeling about Keetmanshoop expo

KEETMANSHOOP: Some businesses that took part in the Keetmanshoop Agricultural, Industrial and Tourism Expo said the event has provided an opportunity for them to network and has given them exposure.

The expo took place from 31 October to 04 November 2023 at the Westdene Stadium.

Speaking to this news agency towards the end of the expo, Brain Titus a contemporary artist said the expo gave him the opportunity to share his work with the world and it has gotten him customers from Keetmanshoop and elsewhere.

“I am happy with the sales I made, I now have a customer base, people are calling me from as far as Windhoek and Karibib, interested in what I am doing here, so I thank the organisers of this event for giving me that opportunity,” said Titus, a resident of Keetmanshoop who started his art work last year due to lack of job opportunities.

Titus walked away with the expo’s first place award for small business outstanding stall.

Nelson Nakale of Tokkie leatherworks said he only managed to sell a small amount of the shoes he came with, however was quick to say that the expo created a platform for small businesses to get information on government institutions that can help them with financing their businesses.

“It was really good to be here, we got information on institutions that can help us, but we would want the organisers to ensure that people come in for free and spend the money on us the vendors, we have seen that at expos or festivals where entrance is free one can make money in terms of sales, also the event should be marketed more,” said Nakale who came from Lüderitz to participate in the expo.

Josias Ndhlovu from South Africa who represented HSP marketing said the outcome of the customers was low compared to last year, citing that the dates must be moved to 25th to month end to accommodate more potential customers that get paid on those dates.

“Sales have been poor really, last year it was better, this year we made a loss, remember we have to pay the stall, pay accommodation and all that, so they should look into changing the dates and plus they should advertise the event, people all over should know about the expo,” he said.

They sell massage machines, multi-purpose cleaning materials and kitchen gadgets.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency