About 200,000 Mourners Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral

Explosion Rocks Bandar Abbas Port in Southern Iran

Vatican City: A powerful explosion has occurred in Bandar Abbas port in the south of Iran, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, citing the head of the emergency response department in Hormozgan Province.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the cause of the explosion remains unknown, as authorities have yet to determine the factors leading to the incident. The explosion has prompted immediate response efforts from local emergency services, with ongoing investigations to uncover further details.

