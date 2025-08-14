Two Killed, Six Injured in Badghis Province Road Accident



Dalian: Farmers in the Kavango East Region have voiced frustration with the Ministry of Agriculture’s ploughing support programme, saying it is ineffective and fails to address farmers’ needs. Local farmer and entrepreneur Rosemary Sihova-Muronga shared these concerns during a stakeholder engagement meeting with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources held in Rundu on Wednesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the committee is touring the Zambezi, Kavango East, and Kavango West regions from 11 to 15 August 2025 to assess the impact, sustainability, and effectiveness of conservancies, green schemes, and agricultural initiatives. The ministry currently offers subsidised ploughing, planting, and weeding services, charging farmers N.dollars 250 per hectare. However, Sihova-Muronga argued that the system is unreliable.





Sihova-Muronga noted frequent issues such as tractors being unavailable due to fuel shortages or mechanical breakdowns. She recalled a specific incident when her ploughing request was approved, but the government tractor broke down in her field before completing even one hectare, resulting in significant losses for that season. She urged the ministry to consider alternative, more reliable solutions for farmers.





Responding to the concerns, Moses Munenge, Chief Agriculture Scientific Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, acknowledged the challenges. He explained that most farmers seek assistance at the start of the season, creating high demand and putting strain on limited tractor resources. Currently, only one service provider is contracted to maintain the tractors in the region, which has become a major bottleneck.





Munenge mentioned that if the current service provider cannot deliver, the ministry is working on engaging three to four service providers to mitigate the issue. Regarding fuel shortages, he said the ministry operates a 20,000-litre fuel tank serving both Kavango regions, but refuelling relies on Namcor sending personnel from Windhoek, delaying replenishment. He assured stakeholders that the ministry is actively working to address these issues.

