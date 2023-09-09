Farmworker dies in car accident on Farm Okorusengo

A 26-year-old farmworker died instantly on Friday, after he lost control of the pick-up vehicle he was driving, and overturned on Okorusengo Farm No. 279 in the Hochfeld area of the Okahandja district.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa on Saturday that the deceased was identified by his close relatives as Johannes Katjivi.

“Katjivi was a farmworker at a commercial farm in the Hochfeld area where he allegedly lost control of a vehicle he was driving inside the farm, causing it to overturn and killing him instantly,” said Mbeha.

Another 39-year-old male farmworker who was with him escaped the accident with some minor injuries, and he was taken to the Okahandja State Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency