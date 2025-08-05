Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday



Omuthiya: One person died and 13 were injured in an accident near Omuthiya on Sunday. The accident occurred around 20h00 on the B1 road near Onalunike village, some 15 kilometres from Omuthiya.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Oshikoto Region’s Head of Community Policing, Chief Inspector Ellen Nehale-Kangulu, informed that the Toyota minibus was traveling from Ondangwa when the driver swerved to avoid a pedestrian in the road. This maneuver caused the vehicle to leave the road and overturn.





An adult male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the remaining 13 passengers and the driver were taken to the Omuthiya District Hospital for medical treatment and were later released. The identity of the deceased remains unknown.





Chief Inspector Nehale-Kangulu stated that the deceased had no documentation on him, and his body was transported to the Omuthiya Police Mortuary for postmortem and identification purposes.





Nehale-Kangulu urged both drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits, particularly when traveling at night or in areas with limited visibility.

