Fatal Crash and Multiple Arrests Recorded at Zambezi

Zambezi: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Zambezi Region has registered a culpable homicide case after a Namibian man died in a road accident on Sunday morning. The accident occurred on the B8 Ngoma road in the Mpyuu area of the Kabbe North Constituency.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the deceased, identified as Sanzila Nyambe, was travelling from Ngoma to Katima Mulilo with two other occupants when the vehicle allegedly hit a cow before crashing into a mopane tree. Nyambe, whose age is unknown, died on the spot, and his next of kin have been informed of his death. The other occupants, 33-year-old Benjamin Muhinda and 26-year-old Nalisa Dinah, were transported to the Katima Mulilo State Hospital by a Motor Vehicle Accident Fund ambulance. Muhinda sustained slight injuries and is in a stable condition, while Dinah sustained serious facial injuries. The deceased's body was taken to the Katima Mulilo State mortuary, pending a post-mortem. Police investigations continue.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old Namibian man is expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Monday after he was arrested on the B8 Trans-Zambezi Highway on Friday at about 21h00 for allegedly driving without a licence and with an alcohol concentration above the legal limit. Another Namibian man, aged 27, was also arrested on Friday for allegedly driving on a public road without a driving licence and with an alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

Meanwhile, NamPol has also registered a case of kidnapping and common assault after three suspects allegedly refused to drop off a 48-year-old Namibian man at his agreed destination on Friday. The incident allegedly occurred between 19h45 and 21h00 near Hainyeko Combined School in the Cowboy location. It is alleged that the suspects refused to drop off the complainant at the agreed place, took him to a different location, pulled him out of the vehicle and kicked him. The complainant sustained a swollen right leg.

Source: NAMPA