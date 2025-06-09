Prominent U.S. Economist Calls for Greater Dialogue Between West and Global Communities



Windhoek: The trial of a man accused of murdering his son, who was living with a mental illness, along with his other son, recommenced in the Windhoek High Court on Monday, with a medical doctor confirming the deceased’s condition. The accused, 61-year-old Hendrik Le Roux, and his 31-year-old son, Borris Le Roux, appeared before Judge Philanda Christiaan and maintained their innocence in connection with the alleged fatal assault of 24-year-old Carlos Le Roux in April 2021 at their home in Mariental.





According to Namibia Press Agency, medical doctor Makumba Mulolo testified that Carlos had been living with a mental illness. Presenting a medical assessment report, Mulolo stated that he was unfit to work as he frequently experienced hallucinations, confusion, and delusions. He also noted that the deceased’s mobility was impaired, and that he had been receiving a government disability grant.





The indictment stated that Carlos had a history of damaging the accused’s property, including an incident where he allegedly set their house on fire – a case that was later withdrawn. ‘The behavioural problems of the deceased continued, and the second accused later held the opinion that neither the police nor social services could or wanted to assist him with the deceased and his problems,’ the indictment reads.





It is alleged that on the day before the fatal incident, the deceased broke four windowpanes at his father’s residence by throwing stones at them. The following morning, the State claims, Hendrik and Borris killed Carlos by kicking and striking him with broomsticks, plastic pipes, and other unknown objects. They allegedly also struck his head against a hard surface.





‘The deceased died on the scene due to subdural bleeding due to blunt force trauma to the head. The accused acted with a common purpose at all material times,’ the indictment reads. Defence lawyer Peru Liebenberg is representing the accused.

