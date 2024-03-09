FC Ongos drops crucial points

WINDHOEK: FC Ongos, contenders for the Debmarine Namibia Premiership title, on Friday night dropped crucial points in a 1-0 defeat against Otjiwarongo-based military team, Mighty Gunners at the Independence Stadium in the capital. In the opening match of round 22 this weekend, Ongo's were at the top of the log with 45 points and a game in hand, while Mighty Gunners were eighth on the log with 29 points. The game between the two sides was physical, with both teams trying to win the ball and possession, resulting in little action. As a result, the first half ended goalless. In the second half, Mighty Gunners came out with a more dominant display in the opening 25 minutes. They managed to win possession in their opponent's half, which led to FC Ongos defenders fouling their player in the box and the referee awarding them a penalty. However, Simon Nekongo failed to score from the spot kick, as he kicked the ball too high. The visitors did not lose momentum however, as they once again found the back of the ne t through Stephanus Petrus, securing maximum points on the road. With this defeat, FC Ongos now risks moving down the table if African Stars or Khomas Nampol win their Saturday fixtures. In an interview with Nampa after the match, FC Ongos coach Elemu Chabala, who experienced his first defeat since joining the team from Life Fighter at the beginning of the second leg, stated that the loss has affected their chances of winning the title, but they remain focused as they head into their Sunday match. The coach of Mighty Gunner, Gerhard Hengari, expressed satisfaction with their points as it elevated their position in the table. He stated that their primary objective was to secure maximum points during the weekend, and the outcome of the match against the league leaders was a welcomed relief. 'Our focus is now directed towards our fixture on Sunday, and we are determined to give it their best shot for maximum points as well,' he said. Despite the defeat, FC Ongos retained their top position with 45 points, w hile Mighty Gunners moved up to sixth place on the log standing. Round 22 of the Debmarine Namibia Premiership will continue on Saturday with matches scheduled to take place in Windhoek, Okahandja, Walvis Bay and Gobabis. Source: The Namibia Press Agency