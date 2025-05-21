Cuca Tops Relegated from Debmarine Premier League as Title Race Intensifies

FCCI received the award for delivering E&S offerings to market with Duck Creek Policy, OnDemand and Digital Engagement Producer

BOSTON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has named FCCI Insurance Group (FCCI) a recipient of its 2025 Standard of Excellence Customer Award winner at Formation ’25, its flagship customer conference held this week in Orlando, Florida.

The Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Customer Award recognizes customers who have achieved the highest level of excellence through their implementation of Duck Creek solutions to transform their business and shape the future of insurance.

FCCI was recognized for its successful launch of Excess & Surplus (E&S) offerings using a suite of Duck Creek’s solutions, including Policy, OnDemand, Data Insights/Clarity, Distribution Management, and Digital Engagement Producer.

FCCI is a commercial property and casualty insurance company that serves mid-sized businesses across various industries, including agribusiness, construction, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and manufacturing. Their product offerings include workers’ compensation, property, and general liability insurance.

Originally founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI has grown into a super-regional provider, delivering standard lines commercial insurance services in 19 states, with Surety and Specialty operating in an expanded state footprint. The company emphasizes its network of more than 550 contracted agencies and more than 3,800 independent agents.

FCCI’s recent expansion into E&S lines focused on enhancing digital capabilities, streamlining operations, and speed to market for new offerings.

By implementing Duck Creek’s Policy Administration System and Active Delivery model, FCCI achieved straight-through processing, automated intake, and seamless integration. Regulatory compliance was strengthened while a modern self-service portal provided agents with real-time capabilities.

“Our goal was to reimagine how we serve the commercial insurance market, particularly within E&S lines, and Duck Creek helped us do just that,” said Dave Patel, EVP & Chief Information Officer at FCCI Insurance Group. “This award is a testament to the innovation, collaboration, and determination of everyone involved in bringing this vision to life.”

Despite the complexities of E&S markets and a tight implementation timeline, FCCI collaborated closely with Duck Creek, Cognizant, and other partners to design, test, and deploy a future-ready solution and ensure quality delivery of production environments.

Following a successful implementation, the launch of FCCI Specialty exceeded initial projections for both premium and policy count, resulting in excitement and positive feedback from FCCI’s trusted agency partners.

“From enhanced agent experiences to agile regulatory adaptation, FCCI’s story is a powerful example of what’s possible through technology, teamwork, and forward-thinking leadership,” said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “Their success reflects not only the power of our platform, but also the dedication of their team and partners in transforming complex business requirements into real, measurable outcomes.”

About FCCI Insurance Group – Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services, and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through more than 3,800 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, excess & surplus, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella, and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written in 45 states.

FCCI insures over 12,000 policyholders across various industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesale and distribution. FCCI has $3.3 billion in assets, $1.2 billion in direct written premium, and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Virginia.

