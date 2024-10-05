Feature: Preparations underway for ASEAN Summits in Lao capital

Preparations are underway for Laos to host the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings, with authorities across several sectors preparing to welcome leaders and delegates attending the meetings.

Some 2,000 delegates and about 1,000 journalists from Laos and other countries are expected to attend the more than 20 meetings, which will convene in Lao capital Vientiane from Oct. 8 to 11 under the theme “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.”

The meetings will be attended by heads of state and government from ASEAN member countries, dialogue partner countries and external partner countries, as well as representatives of regional and international organizations.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on Sept. 5 invited all ethnic groups in Laos to actively support the country’s role as host of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings as well as Laos’ ASEAN chairmanship in 2024.

Pathong Thonekham, a 30-year-old resident of Vientiane told Xinhua that he is proud of the country’s achiev

ements and will contribute further in supporting Laos’ ASEAN chairmanship.

“I assume that hundreds of delegates will convene for the ASEAN Summits this year. I think the easiest way that we can impress them is the cleanliness of tourist sites and along roadsides.”

To be a part of this big and important event, everyone should work to ensure that the summit is a success and leaves visitors with a good image of Laos so that more people want to return in the future, he added.

He emphasized that roads in Vientiane should be cleaned, repaired, and well-decorated along the roadsides. The city must have an orderly appearance.

“I see this as an excellent opportunity for Laos to showcase its potential and promote Laos as a tourist destination. I think we need to make visitors feel welcome and comfortable,” Bonita, a receptionist at a hotel in Vang Vieng, a tourism town in Vientiane province, told Xinhua.

“We should highlight the rich culture and beauty of Laos, especially when the end of Buddhist Lent and many tra

ditional festivals are drawing near. In addition, we should promote local products to make sure the world gets a taste of Laos’ unique offerings,” she added.

Somneuk, a 33-year-old resident of Vientiane, said, “The Lao government needs to ensure the safety of all participants, handle the movement of dignitaries, and secure event venues. I believe that Lao officials are working hard to ensure visitors’ safe and smooth travel during the meetings.”

Laos’ Ministry of Public Security organized a training session, from Sept. 10 to 15, for traffic police officers in efforts to ensure tight security during the meetings.

The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports on Thursday announced the temporary closure of 497 schools in Vientiane during the period of ASEAN meetings to ease traffic congestion. The closures are intended to facilitate smooth travel for international delegations and high-level officials attending the events.

This temporary measure is part of a broader strategy to facilitate smooth transportation and

ensure the safety and security of all participants.

Meanwhile, the Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport issued a notice regarding road closures for all types of vehicles on certain roads in the capital Vientiane from Oct. 5 to 13.

The Lao government has also called off some events in the capital as part of the efforts to ensure security during the ASEAN Summits.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency