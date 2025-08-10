Flour Mill Opened in Afghanistan’s Ghazni



Ghazni: A flour mill constructed by a local businessman in eastern Afghanistan’s Ghazni province has been opened, the state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan reported on Sunday. Built at a cost of 2.5 million U.S. dollars, the mill has directly provided jobs for 100 people, according to the mill’s owner, Bismillah Hamdard.

According to Namibia Press Agency, workers at the mill have called on local businessmen to invest in Afghanistan and establish more plants to create job opportunities for more people. The opening of the mill is seen as a step towards economic development in the region, and there is hope that it will inspire further investment in local industries.