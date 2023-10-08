Food Security: Delta keys into accelerate agricultural development scheme

Delta Government says it has keyed into Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) to ensure food security and sufficiency and to create jobs for its teaming youths.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Perez Omoun, stated this when he paid unscheduled visit to Mbiri Farm Settlement in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state to inspect ongoing projects

The commissioner inspected the newly installed water borehole project to aid the greenhouse project.

Omoun also inspected the construction work on the hostels for participants (Allottees) of the greenhouse and another borehole projects for aquaculture at the farm settlement.

He said that planting in the greenhouses would begin at the end of October, adding that the first harvest would be expected by January, 2024.

The commissioner said that in order to achieve the set goal that the greenhouses had been allotted.

He said that accommodation for the allottees had been improvised pending the completion of the ongoing constriction work on the hostels accommodation.

He said that the state governor was committed to agriculture and food production, adding that no fewer than 30 youths have been allotted a greenhouse each at Mbiri farm settlement to ensure food security and sufficiency, jobs and wealth creation in the state.

According to Omoun, planting in the greenhouse is billed to commence end of October now that the water problem have been solved with sinking of a borehole.

“With the completion of the borehole it will enable free flow of water supply for all year round food production.”

He said that the project was in line with the Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda which opportunity for all.

He said that the engagement of youths through agriculture, there would be a sustained peace and security in the state.

“This is my third visit to this Mbiri farm settlement since I became commissioner.

“It is an all important initiative, the first borehole has been developed to provided water for the greenhouses.

“Another borehole is to provide water for the aquaculture that will be developed at the other side of the farm settlement.

“There, is a hostel for the participants that would be allotted the greenhouses and they that will be doing farming at the settlement will be accommodated too.

“Delta will serve her quota of food security to lift people out of poverty, to create jobs and opportunity for all even as we begins to export food produced from Mbiri farm settlement,” the commissioner said.

He noted that the land area at the farm settlement was fertile and could be used for multiple agricultural purpose.

The commissioner was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Ben Agamah.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria