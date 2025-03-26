Hot News :

Foreign Sanctions on Russia Achieved No Goals in Energy Sector Prime Minister

Moscow: External sanctions have not achieved the goals of their authors in the energy sector, and Russia has retained its influence on the global market in this sector, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Mishustin stated, “External sanctions have not achieved the goals of their authors in the energy sector either. Russia has retained its influence on the global market in this sector. We continue to improve our own critically important oil and gas production and refining processes, which has helped us master a number of technologies that have fallen under restrictions.” Mishustin was addressing the Russian lower house, where he presented a report to the State Duma on the work of the government over the past year.

