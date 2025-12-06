Cuban Foreign Minister Labels U.S. Anti-Drug Efforts a “Farce”



Otjiwarongo: Four people lost their lives Friday afternoon after three vehicles crashed into each other on the B1 road outside Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha in a media statement on Saturday said the accident occurred approximately 33 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo towards Okahandja.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the accident happened at about 13h00 when a Mercedes Benz sedan allegedly swerved into the right lane due to a slippery road after it rained and crashed into an incoming Isuzu pickup. This resulted in a Toyota Corolla behind the Isuzu also crashing into the Mercedes Benz with severe impact.





Senior Inspector Mbeha reported that three females aged 21, 57, and 80 years from the Corolla died. A 60-year-old woman from the Mercedes also died as a result of the accident. The 21-year-old was identified as Jana Grove, a Namibian national, Christina Maria Prinsloo, 57, is from South Africa, and Chirise Steyn, 80, from Namibia. Their close relatives were informed on Friday afternoon, said the police officer. The 60-year-old deceased woman from the Mercedes Benz was yet to be identified.





A total of 13 people including the drivers were involved in this three-vehicle road accident, Mbeha said, adding that nine sustained slight to serious injuries and were first taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital, whereafter some were transferred to Windhoek hospitals. A culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving docket was on Friday opened at the Otjiwarongo Police Station. Police investigations into the matter continue.

