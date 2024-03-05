Fuel supply in Etosha National Park restored

WINDHOEK: Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has announced that the shortage of fuel at its fuel pumps in the Etosha National Park would be resolved by Tuesday. The pumps at Okaukuejo and Halali had been without fuel since Friday, 01 March 2024. NWR spokesperson Nelson Ashipala told Nampa that Enercon, NWR's third party supplier, had travelled to Okaukuejo on Tuesday to provide an emergency supply of fuel. 'The fuel pumps are also being attended to and should be running by today (05 March) at our service stations in Halali and Terrace Bay. Further meetings with our third party supplier will ensure that this unfortunate situation comes to an end,' he said. NWR regrets the situation and apologises for the inconvenience, Ashipala said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency