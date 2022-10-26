Game ranger who allegedly committed suicide identified

The 33-year-old assistant game ranger who allegedly committed suicide at the Waterberg Plateau Park on Sunday, has been identified as Sagarias Taku.

The deceased was identified by relatives on Monday .

It is alleged that Taku committed suicide by shooting himself with an official hunting rifle around 16h00 on Sunday.

Otjozondjupa Region Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Detective, Chief Inspector Timotheus Gabriel, told Nampa on Tuesday that Taku worked for the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

He allegedly shot himself once in the head with a hunting rifle and died on the spot.

“We still do not know the motive behind this alleged suicide, as Taku did not leave a suicide note,” he said.

Gabriel stated that so far, no foul play is suspected in connection with the incident, and an inquest docket has been opened at the Otjiwarongo Police Station.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency