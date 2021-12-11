Geingob calls on Namibians to uphold and respect the rule of law

President Hage Geingob has called on Namibians to uphold and respect the rule of law and to embrace the principles of equality and non-discrimination which are at the centre of human rights.

In his message on the celebration of Human Rights Day shared with the media on Friday, Geingob said this year’s Human Rights Day theme which is ‘Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights’ call on the world to unite and promote equality where all members of society feel valued, equal and respected regardless of race, ethnicity, sex, class, religion or political affiliation.

“As a global community, we should continue to embrace multilateralism to find lasting solutions to common threats facing the human race. I call on fellow Namibians to reflect on the intent of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights to which we are signatories as a nation. The declaration sets out a broad range of fundamental rights and freedoms that all of us should enjoy in dignity,” he said.

Human Rights Day also coincides with Namibia Women’s Day, a day when Kakurukaze Mungunda in 1959 with other fearless Namibian women resisted the forced removal of people from the Old Location to Katutura by the South African apartheid regime.

Geingob said Government recognises the vital role of women and will continue to intensify the fight against sexual and gender-based violence perpetrated against women, citing that Namibians should empower women and the girl child, without leaving behind the boy child, so as to end deeply rooted forms of discrimination that affect most of the vulnerable people.

“Today, we recognise the heroes and heroines who are at the forefront in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence, as well as other challenges facing women. In our current fight against a deadly invisible enemy, women are at the forefront in our fight and we pay tribute to their acts of selfless sacrifice. Let us protect our women and children and help create a safer and more prosperous Namibian house that is free from regressive societal practices,” said the president.

