Geingob officially opens SADC Triaoka meeting

President Hage Geingob says without peace, development cannot take place and therefore there cannot be prosperity for the Southern African Development Committee (SADC) citizens unless decisive action is taken in addressing issues of insecurity in the Region.

Geingob was speaking during the official opening of the SADC Extra-Ordinary Organ Troika Summit in Windhoek on Tuesday, where he said, when diplomacy fails and people stop talking to each other, conflict begins. Therefore, dialogue is important as it will allow the peace process to become successful.

He said it is therefore incumbent upon the leaders of SADC, and in particular of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, to take decisive action in addressing issues of insecurity in the region.

“As leaders of SADC, we are seized with the well-being and welfare of our citizens. We are called upon to reinvent new approaches to find solutions to old problems that have been troubling our Region for so long,” he said.

Geingob who is the chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation highlighted that the meeting will consider, share views and take decisions on specific political and security issues in the SADC Region.

They will receive and consider a progress report on the SADC Mission in Mozambique (and recommendations therefrom), the Organ Troika Summit will also receive and consider reports on the political and security situations in the Kingdoms of Eswatini, Lesotho, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Namibian President further dared the region to reinvent innovative strategies and pursue novel ways and means, and find lasting solutions to our political and security challenges.

“In the same vein, we are also called upon to prepare and empower our people for the journey to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. By so doing, we will shape the future of our Region as a cutting edge Region of peace, stability, development and progress, as per the goals of our Vision 2050 and the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan 2020 to 2030,” he added.

Speaking at the same occasion, Elias Magosi the SADC Executive Secretary called on the regional leaders to deliberate on critical matters that are of grave concern to find lasting solutions and create a platform for sustained peace, security and stability of the SADC region.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency