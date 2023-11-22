Geingob pleased with ninth Hage Geingob Cup

President Hage Geingob has gratefully acknowledged the successful conclusion of the ninth edition of the Dr Hage Geingob Football Cup that took place over the weekend. Geingob on his Facebook page on Wednesday noted that the 'incredible and passionate' fans turned out in tens of thousands at Independence Stadium to watch the Namibian Legends battle it out against the South African Legends, plus the main game which saw Eeshoke Chula Chula Football Club (FC) beat African Stars FC a goal to nil in a high-quality and entertaining game of football. 'The ninth edition of the Hage Geingob Cup showed that Namibians will rally behind their favourite football clubs and the national team when football is organised in an orderly, consistent, and inclusive manner through the relevant structures,' said Geingob. President Geingob further thanked the Dr Hage Geingob Cup organising committee and the sponsors, who ensured that Namibians turned out in the overwhelming numbers to support the cup. 'MTC, Bank Windhoek and Nam ibia Breweries, for their support and commitment to the Hage Geingob Cup, have made a lasting impact in the community and the sports fraternity by nurturing talent and providing a platform for Namibians to celebrate together,' he said. Geingob added that the media plays an important role in the dissemination of information and entertainment and thanked all the media houses that have embraced this event over the years and also ensured that information reaches many audiences for the purpose of entertainment and the projection of the values of inclusivity the cup embodies. Galz and Goals defeated Ongos FC 1-0 in the Dr Hage Geingob Cup second match on Saturday. Source: The Namibian Press Agency