Geingob to support whoever emerges victorious

WINDHOEK

Swapo Party president Hage Geingob said on Friday that whoever emerges victorious has his support and he will work with the team to usher the Swapo Party into a new era.

He urged party members to remain in the party if they fail to ascend to elective positions.

“If you are defeated take it. You will come back like me, if you are committed, post-removal does not destroy you, unless you are a hypocrite to be hanging for positions only,” he said.

Geingob said he was defeated more than once during internal party elections and at times even cheated out of positions but he did not walk away from Swapo.

“I am confident that when I complete my contract with the Namibian sovereigns on 20 March 2025, our country will be on better and solid ground to meet the aspirations of the Namibian people in their march towards Vision 2030 and prosperity for all,” he said.

“Some of you have contracts and you want to continue. I get letters, saying, ‘comrade, I didn’t finish my house’. What do I care about your house?

‘Just for two or one more year, I want to be a minister’. Some of them want to be ambassadors, I have letters to show you, people applying.

That is not Swapo culture, really, applying, shame on you,” Geingob said about some ministers who want to continue serving in their positions after the end of their term.

The 2022 Swapo congress will elect a new party leadership which includes the vice president of the party who will be the country’s presidential candidate for the 2024 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is the current vice president of Swapo, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, and Minister of Environment Pohamba Shifeta are vying for the vice president post.

Incumbent party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa and Oshikoto regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu will lock horns for the SG post.

Former deputy environment minister, Uahekua Herunga, Kavango West regional coordinator, David Hamutenya and Evelyn Nawases-Taayele will contest for deputy secretary general.

So far Minister of Defence, Frans Kapofi and Lucia Witbooi have pulled out from contesting for the vice president and deputy SG positions respectively.

The congress ends on Sunday.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency