Geingob’s legacy must be preserved: Lourenço

  • February 25, 2024
WINDHOEK: President of Angola and Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairperson, João Lourenço said the late Hage Geingob's legacy must be preserved and should serve as reference for the achievement and great objectives of SADC and Africa. Speaking at the final memorial service of Geingob here on Saturday, Lourenço emphasised that doing so will serve as paying homage to Africa's great son of contemporary history. He highlighted that while serving as chairperson of SADC in 2018, Geingob spearheaded the regional industrialisation agenda by promoting the development of regional infrastructure, youth empowerment and sustainable development of the region. He further noted that Geingob played a role in advocating for peace, stability and security in the region which are fundamental premises for the economic and social development of the sub-region. 'The achievements of President Hage Geingob are of such magnitude and scope that we will not be able to describe them in a few words… that is the way in which he dedicated himself and gave his life to building the progress and development of his nation, the southern African region and the African continent in general,' he said. Lourenço equally said the pain and sadness is written on the faces of the Namibian citizens due to the loss of their esteemed and admired leader, noting that he is however convinced that Namibians will know how to transform the sad energy in dedicating and transforming it into bravery to build a strong, resilient, exemplary nation in terms of stability, security and peace - which Geingob steered. 'The pain of the Namibian people is our pain and for this reason we are present here sharing this pain and saying that in difficult times like this, you can always count on our solidarity,' he said. Geingob will be buried at the national shrine, Heroes' Acre in Windhoek on Sunday, which will run concurrently with a 21-gun salute. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

