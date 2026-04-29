NCRS Hosts Engagement to Shape Namibia’s AI Policy

Nkurenkuru: The National Commission on Research Science and Technology (NCRST) hosted an engagement at Nkurenkuru in the Kavango West Region to gather input that would shape Namibia's Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy. The event, held in collaboration with the Kavango West Directorate of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, centered on evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of AI tools for daily administrative work.According to Namibia Press Agency, NCRST regional coordinator Marco Hakusembe stated that the objective is to collect practical guidance from those working closest to the issues. Hakusembe emphasized the importance of developing a human-centered framework that protects human rights and personal data and focuses on inclusive access strategies to ensure that rural populations are not excluded from the AI transformation.Hakusembe highlighted that AI tools could enhance productivity and efficiency across various sectors, mentioning potential applications in agriculture and fin ance. During the engagement, participants expressed a range of views on the rapid adoption of AI. Some cautioned against over-reliance on automation, which could displace workers, while others advocated for integrating AI education from primary to secondary school to equip learners with practical skills.Hosiana Hitanwa, Director of the International University of Management (IUM), commented on the technology's impact, stating that AI could improve livelihoods if applied correctly. Hitanwa warned against replacing human workers entirely, emphasizing that AI should aid in service delivery rather than replace humans.Attendees called for responsible and inclusive AI adoption to benefit the nation. They urged policymakers to prioritize human rights safeguards, data protection, infrastructure for underserved areas, and practical education pathways. Stakeholders concurred that a clear, inclusive policy is necessary to guide AI implementation and ensure accountability, supporting development and benefiting all Na mibians.