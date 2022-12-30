Three people reportedly died in a head-on collision involving a sedan and the private vehicle of the Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force, Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo.

The crash happened last night in the Ondangwa jurisdiction, according to police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi today.

Shikwambi said the accident was a head-on collision between Shikongo’s private vehicle, a bakkie, and the sedan, and the three people in the sedan perished at the scene.

Initial reports are that Lieutenant General Shikongo was rushed to Ongwediva Medipark in a stable condition.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency