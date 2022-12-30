Use of fireworks discouraged in Windhoek

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has warned the public not to display or discharge firecrackers, or any other item that may cause annoyance, injury, or endanger any person or animal, during the upcoming New Year’s celebration.

In a notice Thursday, CoW noted that it has a permit to discharge fireworks in a controlled manner during the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration taking place on 31 December 2022.

“The public’s cooperation in this regard will be highly appreciated,” it appealed to residents and visitors.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency