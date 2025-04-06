Israel Bans Entry for Two British Parliamentarians Reports



Brussels: European Parliament member from Germany, Michael Gahler, has called on the European Union (EU) to suspend contacts with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan until detained Istanbul mayor Erkem Imamoglu is released. ‘While Imamoglu is under arrest, we have to freeze the EU’s and member states’ contacts [with Erdogan] at the political level. That would substantially increase pressure on Erdogan,’ Gahler said in an interview with Bild on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the lawmaker stated that he does not support a complete severance of contacts with Ankara, as Turkey remains an important partner of the EU in terms of migration, security, and the conflict in Ukraine. Gahler emphasized the need for more active engagement with the Turkish opposition.





On March 19, Imamoglu, who is considered Erdogan’s main rival in the 2028 presidential race, was detained on suspicion of having links to an organization involved in corruption, bribery, and aiding terrorism. His detention has led to widespread protests, despite authorities tightening security and temporarily banning any rallies or demonstrations in the city. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that over 1,800 protesters supporting Imamoglu had been detained nationwide, with 260 arrested for participating in unauthorized demonstrations.

