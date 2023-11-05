German national defrauded of N.dollars 44 000 at Lüderitz

  • November 6, 2023
KEETMANSHOOP: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Lüderitz are investigating a case of robbery and fraud after an unknown man allegedly defrauded a German national of about N.dollars 44 000.

NamPol crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas, Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango on Sunday told Nampa that the incident occurred on Thursday around 17h55 at the coastal town.

It is alleged that the complainant who is a 56-year-old man had inserted his ATM card at the Nedbank ATM and entered his pin, and while waiting for the money someone came from behind and cancelled the transaction.

“The unknown man allegedly told the complainant that he was an employee of Nedbank and was there to assist him and left. The complainant waited for the card for a while but it didn’t come out and he suspects that the unknown man took the card without being detected,” added Mbango.

Mbango said by the time the complainant was busy calling the bank for assistance, his cellphone was already notifying of withdrawals on three different occasions totalling 2 230.51 Euro, which is equivalent to N.dollars 44 375.40 and one of the withdrawals was done in Rundu.

“According to the complainant the suspect is a man dark in complexion and of middle height with a moustache, who was wearing a black t-shirt with a fine silver necklace and black trousers,” Mbango said.

No money is recovered and police investigation continues.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

