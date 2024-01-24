  • January 26, 2024
Hot News :

Omaheke appoints technical committee for Namibian Newspaper Cup

Geingob in good spirits, receiving medical attention: Nandi-Ndaitwah

Education ministry launches Namibia archival application

Isaacks advocates for local language proficiency for regional job opportunities

GIPF requires proof from student beneficiaries

Oshikoto Regional Council launches customer service charter

GIPF requires proof from student beneficiaries

Share This Article:

WINDHOEK: The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has called on children beneficiaries to provide proof of their enrolment as students. In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the company's General Manager for Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement, Edwin Tjiramba, stated that beneficiaries should submit their proof of enrolment such as school letters at the GIPF office on time to avoid any delays in the processing of their benefits. 'One of the key components of GIPF's corporate strategy is to ensure that its members are well-informed and aware of their benefits. This is the time of the year again where GIPF implores all beneficiaries who are students between the ages of 18 years to 25 years old, to submit their signed proof of studentship timeously,' said Tjiramba. He further noted that only authorised signatories (principal, faculty officer, rector, director, branch coordinator and/or the deputy head of department, or anyone acting in that capacity) from the respective schools or institutions of h igher education are allowed to sign the studentship letters. 'If a student took a break in his/her studies due to any unforeseen circumstances, then he/she should submit proof of studentship for payment of benefits to continue until they turn 25 years old,' Tjiramba said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.