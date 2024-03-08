  • March 10, 2024
Hot News :

Swapo Central Committee convened to plan for the future

FC Ongos drops crucial points

Prime Minister calls for investment in education for sustainable growth

Namibia to participate in SADC Council of Ministers meeting

Okongo councillor urges caution after electrocution incident

Keetmanshoop man appears in court for allegedly raping wife

Girl dies in fire allegedly started by family member

Share This Article:

The police in the Oshikoto Region have opened a case of murder against a 35-year-old mentally challenged man after he reportedly set a hut on fire, which led to the death of a six-year-old girl. The Namibian Police Force's Crime Investigation Coordinator for Oshikoto, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo, said the incident occurred around 23h00 on Thursday at Omugulugoonime village in the Omuntele Constituency. The deceased has been identified as Gift Kaarina Imbili, who was a Grade 1 learner at Uukuma Combined School. A case of murder has been opened against the suspect. 'It is alleged that the suspect came home from the Omulegongo location and found his family asleep. He started shouting at them, telling them to get out of the sleeping room before he sets it on fire, but no one came out and he set the hut on fire,' said Ekandjo. The suspect's brother woke up when he heard the noise, rushed to his family members' aid and kicked the door of their hut open. 'The suspect's mother came out carrying a small ch ild, the brother to the deceased. The deceased was under the bed and there was no chance to save her,' said Ekandjo. The suspect's 73-year-old mother and the four-year-old boy sustained serious injuries. The suspect has been arrested and will appear in the magistrate's court at Ondangwa on Monday. Police investigations continue. Source: Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.