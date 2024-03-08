Girl dies in fire allegedly started by family member

The police in the Oshikoto Region have opened a case of murder against a 35-year-old mentally challenged man after he reportedly set a hut on fire, which led to the death of a six-year-old girl. The Namibian Police Force's Crime Investigation Coordinator for Oshikoto, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo, said the incident occurred around 23h00 on Thursday at Omugulugoonime village in the Omuntele Constituency. The deceased has been identified as Gift Kaarina Imbili, who was a Grade 1 learner at Uukuma Combined School. A case of murder has been opened against the suspect. 'It is alleged that the suspect came home from the Omulegongo location and found his family asleep. He started shouting at them, telling them to get out of the sleeping room before he sets it on fire, but no one came out and he set the hut on fire,' said Ekandjo. The suspect's brother woke up when he heard the noise, rushed to his family members' aid and kicked the door of their hut open. 'The suspect's mother came out carrying a small ch ild, the brother to the deceased. The deceased was under the bed and there was no chance to save her,' said Ekandjo. The suspect's 73-year-old mother and the four-year-old boy sustained serious injuries. The suspect has been arrested and will appear in the magistrate's court at Ondangwa on Monday. Police investigations continue. Source: Namibia Press Agency