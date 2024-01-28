Government official arrested for alleged misuse of official vehicle

RUNDU: A government official from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism was arrested on Thursday for the alleged misuse of a government vehicle to transport 39 bags (50 kilograms) of private animal feed without the necessary permits. The Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Commander in the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Eino Nambahu, told Nampa on Sunday that the suspect was allegedly transporting the 39 bags from a dwelling in Sauyemwa informal settlement to his house in Tuhingireni informal settlement. The suspect had also allegedly intended to drop the 39 bags off at his farm at Karukuhwisa village at a later stage, however he was intercepted by an undercover police officer. The 39 bags of animal feed were seized. The suspect is set to make his first appearance in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday. Nambahu said government vehicles are issued with a monthly trip authority that describes the role of the vehicle, whether administrative or operational, and indicates who the assigned driver is. 'All trips are controlled and authorised by a supervisor. However, some of the drivers are taking a chance, especially after working hours, to carry out and conduct private businesses. A situation that is totally unbecoming,' he said. He further warned drivers of official vehicles to cease this practice and that the supervisors responsible must ensure proper control over these fleets. 'No official vehicle will be expected to be spotted parked at bars or being driven after hours unless having an exception to drive after hours because of the critical nature of duties performed. Our undercover operatives are on the ground to observe these kinds of practices and whoever is observed doing that will be brought to order through the court of law,' he stated. Source: The Namibia Press Agency