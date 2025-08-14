Two Killed, Six Injured in Badghis Province Road Accident



Omuthiya: Officials from the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare held an information-sharing session in Omuthiya to update beneficiaries on the upcoming changes in social grants distribution.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Wilbard Nashandi, the ministry’s Director of Policy Planning and Research, explained that the session provided an opportunity for beneficiaries to ask questions and express concerns about the transition. With the current distributor, Epupa Investment Technology’s contract ending, beneficiaries will receive a double payment in September, covering both the September and October grants.





Nashandi noted that NamPost will assume the new mandate beginning October 1, 2025, but the first payments under this arrangement will be made in November. The government anticipates saving approximately N.dollars 58 million through this transition. Nashandi remarked that the funds previously expended on collaboration with Epupa could be redirected to other government projects.





He emphasized that the new system offers significant benefits to beneficiaries by reducing the risks associated with receiving cash grants. ‘Channelling the money into bank accounts offers beneficiaries security and flexibility in their purchasing options,’ Nashandi said.





A beneficiary, Hileni Johannes, expressed satisfaction with the government’s decision, noting that it ensures the safety of their funds. ‘Putting our money in a NamPost account is a good idea because it offers three free withdrawals, and we will no longer be at risk of being robbed of our grant,’ said Johannes.





The information session team is scheduled to visit Tsumeb on Thursday and will wrap up their tour of the Oshikoto Region on Monday.

