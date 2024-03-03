Governor Warns Contractors On Delayed Works

Contractors who fail to complete county government project on time will have their contracts terminated, Makueni County Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr has warned. Consequently, Mutula put on notice all contractors doing county projects saying his government would not condone delays and that he would ensure all development projects are completed within the time specified. The governor was speaking on Friday at the Kathozweni Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society where a contractor has delayed piping water to the dairy processing plant for the last 10 months. 'Going forward, I will personally ensure projects initiated by my government are completed within the time specified in the project. My government will no longer entertain such contractors, their contracts will be terminated,' warned Mutula who was on a development tour of Kathozweni Subcounty. During the development tour, the governor also visited Kwa Mbila Dam where he officiallycommissioned solar power panels that will help in pumping water to 13,500 benef iciaries drawn from 23 villages in the area. While saying the solar replaced diesel generator, the county boss expressed his concern at the vandalism of county projects allegedly by a businessman that he did not name and asked the police to take action against him. 'I urge the police to take action against the prominent businessman who is involved in selling of scrap metal. He sends youths to vandalise county government projects,' alleged the governor. Mutula also toured Kathozweni Livestock Yard which is under construction and is 90% complete. He was accompanied by Executive Committee Member (ECM) Agriculture, Joyce Mutua, Makueni County Assembly Speaker Douglas Mbilu among other senior county government officials and leaders. Source: Kenya News Agency