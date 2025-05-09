Grassroots Football Kicks Off: 10 Teams to Compete in Inaugural Kuje Football League



Kuje: No fewer than 10 teams are set to compete in the maiden edition of the Kuje Football League scheduled to kick-off on Sunday at the Kuje Township stadium. Muhammed Momoh, Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC), Kuje Football League, said during a news conference in Kuje on Thursday that the aim was to develop football in that part of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Momoh stated that over 180 matches will be played within the five-month duration of the league. ‘This league is professionally packaged to set a new benchmark for grassroots football development in the FCT,’ he said. Momoh emphasized that the league is designed to engage youths and stimulate socio-economic activities in Kuje, with strong support from the local community and key football stakeholders.

Momoh further explained the motivation behind organizing the league, noting that it was a long overdue initiative. ‘Organising a football league of this magnitude in Kuje is long overdue; since I arr

ived here, I kept asking – why isn’t there a football league in Kuje? Football is one of the best ways to engage our youths and energise the community,’ he stated.

He added that the initiative aligns with the FCT administration’s broader sports development agenda. ‘This league is a timely addition to the ongoing efforts by the FCT administration. We reached out to sponsors, and thankfully, Pepsi came on board to support the vision; the league promises not just excitement and competition, but also tangible rewards.’

Momoh outlined the rewards for the competition, revealing that the winner will take home a cash prize of N1.6 million, while the second and third-place teams will receive N600,000 and N400,000 respectively. ‘In addition, Pepsi, our main sponsor, will provide jerseys for the participating teams to ensure uniformity and to add value to the tournament,’ he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Holy Ghost FC, Royal Eni FC, Crown Tee FC, Homeboys FC, Cargo FC, Rondo FC, Amazing Grace FC, are

some of the participating teams.