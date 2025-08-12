Grealish Joins Everton on Loan



Everton: Everton confirmed Tuesday that they have completed the loan signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City. “The 29-year-old England midfielder will spend the 2025-26 campaign with the Blues and will wear the Club’s number 18 shirt,” Everton said in a statement.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Grealish becomes Everton manager David Moyes’ sixth signing of the summer, following the permanent capture of Charly Alcaraz and the arrivals of Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Adam Aznou, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. “I’m over the moon to have signed for Everton – It’s massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans,” Grealish said.

“As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I’ve been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there’s that side of it as well and that’s another reason why I chose Everton,” he said. The former Aston Villa and Manchester City star revealed his choice of shirt number was inspired by two of his foo

tballing idols, Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne.

“There is a reason for [choosing number 18],” he explained. “There were other numbers but my two favorite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here. So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point,” he said.

Moyes said the timing of Grealish’s move was perfect. “I think we’re getting him at a good time because he’s experienced, he understands the Premier League, and we’re all fully aware of the levels he’s capable of performing to,” he said. “I know Jack’s ambition is to get back into the England squad so hopefully we can help him achieve that over the course of the season. We’re all looking forward to working with him and providing a platform for him to show the best version of himself,” the Everton manager added.