  • October 12, 2023
Group lauds military over increased onslaught against terrorists, bandits

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), a non-governmental organisation, has hailed the Armed Forces of Nigeria for piling pressure on insurgents and bandits, thereby forcing them to surrender to troops across theatres of operation.

The convener of the group, Mr Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aigbedion said the frequent surrendering of insurgents in various theatres was a result of pressure by troops.

He commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, for his approach towards fighting insurgency, saying the situation was getting better.

He added that the different services had continued to work together harmoniously under the able leadership of the CDS with positive results.

According to him, the pressure by troops is yielding positive results, as terrorists continue to surrender everyday.

“UAG commends the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, for giving worthwhile direction.

“We urge criminals, terrorists and bandits to rethink and give peace a chance in the interest of the country.

“Once more, we call on Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria as they continue to make sacrifices for peace and stability,” the group added.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria

