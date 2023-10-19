Group urges youths to be innovative in solving national issues

A group, ‘Leave the Box Summit, 2023’, has called on Nigerian youths to be innovative in solving national issues for sustainable development.

The Coordinator of the group and convener, Mr Ayodeji Atte, made the call at the “Leave the Box Summit: The Big Change”, organised in Abuja to spur youths to bring their creativity to bear for a transformative Nigeria.

Atte said the summit was an annual gathering of visionaries, innovators, and change-makers dedicated to exploring new perspectives and catalysing positive changes in the society.

He said this was achieved through inspirational keynotes, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking discussions.

Atte said that the summit empowered individuals to think beyond boundaries and drive impactful transformation.

According to him, it is high time citizens embarked on a journey of innovation, transformation, and pushing the boundaries of possibilities in Nigeria.

“This summit is not just about thinking outside the box; it’s about leaving the box behind entirely.

“Throughout this event, we will explore ground-breaking ideas, challenge conventional wisdom, and inspire one another to create the big change our world needs.

“Together, we will break free from the constraints of the status quo and unleash our collective creativity to shape a brighter future.

“So, let’s dive into these transformative conversations, get new connections, and embrace the spirit of innovation as we work towards a world where leaving the box is the norm, not the exception,” he said

Atte said that the summit with the theme “The Big Change”, would leave an indelible mark on the landscape of innovation and societal transformation.

He said that the summit brought together an array of thoughtful leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries across various sectors who engaged in stimulating discussions, immersive workshops, and inspiring presentations.

“The event provided a platform for diverse voices to be heard and for innovative ideas to flourish without boundaries.

“The delegates have the opportunity to connect with their peers and potential collaborators fostering a sense of global community dedicated to positive change,” Atte said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria