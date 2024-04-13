Gunmen invade Oyo State Secretariat, security officials say no cause for alarm



Gunmen suspected to be members of a group calling itself O’odua Nation agitators early Saturday in Ibadan invaded the Oyo State Secretariat at Agodi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gunmen’s invasion was however repelled by state security officials.

A security man at one of the commercial banks around the secretariat main gate told NAN that gunmen numbering more than 10 blocked the Secretariat-Total Garden Road.

This was done for other members of their group to force their way into the secretariat complex.

However, when some members of the Amotekun Corps, stationed nearby as part of regular security measures by government, confronted the gunmen, an exchange of gunfire began.

The gunmen who dressed in military camouflage were however subdued with the arrival of more security personnel.

These were from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The security men were able to arres

t some of the gunmen while others took to their heels and were pursued into the nearby bushes and forest.

According to eyewitness accounts, the gunmen had headed straight to the State House of Assembly premises located within the secretariat.

They had removed the Nigerian flag and replaced it with their O’odua Nation flag, before the intervention of the security men made up of the Amotekun Corps.

The arrival of more security men as back-up saved the situation, thereby helping to overwhelm the gunmen.

‘It was in the process of their leaving the Assembly complex that we started hearing gun shots and everyone began running for safety,’ an eyewitness said.

NAN reports that the gunmen had arrived in an ash-coloured Hiace bus and two motorcycles, which have now been seized and taken to the State Police Headquarters.

Confirming the incident, Mr Fatai Owoseni, the Special Adviser to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Security, said the situation had been put under control.

Owoseni, who described the gunmen as m

iscreants, said the combined team of personnel from several security agencies had overpowered them, while some of them had been arrested.

‘There is no need to panic. Everything is under control,’ he said.

Adewale Osifeso, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident but could not give definite details about the incident.

‘I am aware of the incident. I will get back to you,’ he had said immediately after the incident.

NAN however gathered from unconfirmed sources that a total of 16 suspects had been arrested over the incident, while two of them sustained bullet wounds and some others escaped with gunshots.

Those arrested have been equally moved to the State Police Headquarters at Eleiyele, while security personnel have been stationed at the secretariat gate.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria