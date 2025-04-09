Hambyuka Visits Family Who Lost Children to Lightning



Rundu: Governor of the Kavango East Region, Julius Hambyuka has described the death of three children at Katenture village after they were struck by lightning, as a matter that requires Government’s assistance. Hambyuka accompanied by Mukwe Constituency councillor, Damian Maghambayi and staff members from his office, visited the bereaved family on Tuesday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the three children aged four, five, and 13 years died on 02 April after they were struck by lightning while in their grandmother’s room. A 10-year-old child survived the incident and is receiving medical attention at the Andara District Hospital.

Hambyuka consoled the family, saying when it happened, his office reported it to the Office of the President and Office of the Prime Minister, who then tasked him to assess the situation to see how Government could assist. ‘Losing three children from one family is not easy. We cannot leave the family alone to cope with this situation,’ Hambyuka said.

After assessing the situati

on on the ground, Hambyuka observed that the family needed to be assisted with coffins, as well as food and water. The room which was destroyed by lightning belonging to the deceased children’s grandmother also needs to be rebuilt. These recommendations will be communicated to the Prime Minister’s office through the Disaster Risk Management Committee, said Hambyuka.

Councillor Maghambayi, who doubles as chairperson of the regional disaster risk management committee, said the assessment after the tragic incident determined the family as destitute. ‘We provided a small tent and a consignment of food consisting of 10 bags of maize meal. The family has no means of survival. They are subsistence farmers who live on what they produce from their mahangu field,’ Maghambayi said. The councillor called on peace-loving Namibians to also assist the family, explaining that the bereaved grandmother also lost all her belongings such as blankets and mattresses during the incident.