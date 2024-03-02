Head Of Public Service Roots For Cooperation In Governance

The Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has emphasized on the need for global collaboration in tackling interconnected challenges, urging nations not to work in silos. Speaking during the closing ceremony of the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS), Kenya School of Government (KSG) 2024 conference in Mombasa, Koskei noted that collaboration is a long-term strategy to overcome common problems. The Head of Public Service said that global problems could not be solved through fragmented efforts at the national or regional level. 'The world is rapidly becoming interconnected and different countries, regions, and categories of the population are becoming interdependent,' he stated. He further underscored the value of dialogue, cooperation, and partnership for securing a sustainable future. He also stressed the significance of institutional frameworks, communication channels, and mutual trust among stakeholders. 'Successful collaborative initiatives require a conducive institutional envi ronment, clear communication channels, mutual trust, and shared commitment to common goals,' said Koskei. He said the enhancement of skills and capabilities of public service professionals should involve various stakeholders to achieve the desired objectives. Principal Secretary State Department for Public Service, Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Amos Gathecha commended IIAS for choosing Kenya as the host of the conference, signalling a significant milestone in the international discourse on governance. He called for the revisiting of existing governance frameworks to rectify economic imbalances and inequalities among nations, setting the stage for enhanced cooperation and policy development worldwide. The Director General of KSG Prof. Ludeki Chweya accentuated the need for inclusive development, the challenging of global norms to enhance the well-being of every segment of the society, and the creation of an enabling environment where citizens can enjoy improved livelihoods . 'It is important that society continuously challenges global models and standards to improve the welfare of all segments to create a barrier-free environment that enables all citizens to enjoy and benefit from improved livelihoods,' said Prof. Chweya. Industrialization, he added, is key to advancing the quality of life thus collaboration between countries is crucial. The three-day conference was attended by over 130 delegates representing more than 40 countries. It facilitated a diverse exchange of insights and experiences related to international collaborative governance. The sessions were structured to encourage participation and discourse. Various sub-themes, including collaboration, technology, decoloniality, and globalization were discussed. Key concepts such as co-production in public service delivery, skills development for collaborative governance, adaptive leadership, and meaningful participation of officials from developing countries emerged as focal points of deliberation. Discussions encom passed the mobilization of global resources to address pressing issues such as climate change, poverty, inequality, and trade imbalance. The conference participants commended IIAS and KSG for their pioneering efforts in pushing the boundaries of governance and public administration. They promised to implement lessons learned in their countries. The conference adopted a comprehensive definition of collaborative governance, providing a common understanding for further deliberations. It emphasized the formal, consensus-oriented, and deliberative nature of governing arrangements involving public agencies and non-state stakeholders. The outcomes of the conference are set to be published online and are expected to inform policy-making and administrative practices globally, contributing to enhanced cooperation among nations and international organizations. Source: Kenya News Agency