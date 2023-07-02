Head of State visits Benguela Province

President João Lourenço is travelling Monday to the centre-west Benguela Province for a two-day working visit, with a view to checking issues relating to services of rail and logistical support to the Lobito Corridor.

The information was disclosed Sunday, in Luanda, by the secretary for Communication and Press Affairs of the President of the Republic, Luís Fernando.

ANGOP has learnt that the heads of State of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, and of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Féliz Tshisekedi, will also be present in Lobito Municipality of Benguela on Monday morning.

Luís Fernando also said that on Tuesday a vast programme was planned to mark the launch of the Lobito Corridor strategic service, with information to be provided about its operation.

It includes information about which companies have joined the consortium, for the expansion and progress of that important route for the flow of goods and movement of people.

The three statesmen will return to their respective capitals late Tuesday afternoon.

The Lobito Corridor extends from the port of Lobito, bounded by the Atlantic Ocean and crosses Angola from west to east, passing through the provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Bié and Moxico.

It includes the mining camps in Katanga Province in the DRC and the town of Copperbelt in Zambia.

The Lobito Corridor represents the shortest route to a port from the rich mining fields of DRC and Zambia.

However, for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) the corridor is seen as an important means of development for the region, with benefits for Angola and its neighbouring countries.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)